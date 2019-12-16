'Canes Recall Gibbons from Charlotte
December 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Brian Gibbons from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Gibbons, 31, has played 13 NHL games with the Hurricanes this season and skated in his 200th career NHL game at Buffalo on Nov. 14. He has posted 13 points (3g, 10a) in 14 AHL games with the Checkers in 2019-20. The 5'8", 175-pound forward has registered 67 points (25g, 42a) in 202 career NHL games with Pittsburgh, Columbus, New Jersey, Anaheim, Ottawa and Carolina. Gibbons has also skated in 343 career AHL games, tallying 173 points (58g, 115a). The Braintree, Mass., native signed with the Hurricanes as a free agent on July 4, 2019.
The Hurricanes visit the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Bell MTS Place. For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).
