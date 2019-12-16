Holiday Community Appearances in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today the following appearances within the Tucson community this upcoming week:

On Wednesday, December 18, at 1:30 p.m. players will be delivering the collected items from the food drive that took place at Tucson Arena earlier this month at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Also on Wednesday at 3 p.m., players will be visiting children at Diamond Children's Medical Center, visiting with kids and their families.

To complete the day, at 6 p.m. players will be attending the Roadrunners Give Back Topgolf Fundraising Event.

The Roadrunners are committed to giving back to the Tucson community and look forward to serving and visiting kids, students, fans and families.

Fans attending this Friday's game at Tucson Arena are also encouraged to join in on the community assistance by bringing hats, gloves and socks for a collection drive that will be taking place. All donated items will be then provided to Old Pueblo Community Services.

