Holiday Community Appearances in Tucson
December 16, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today the following appearances within the Tucson community this upcoming week:
On Wednesday, December 18, at 1:30 p.m. players will be delivering the collected items from the food drive that took place at Tucson Arena earlier this month at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
Also on Wednesday at 3 p.m., players will be visiting children at Diamond Children's Medical Center, visiting with kids and their families.
To complete the day, at 6 p.m. players will be attending the Roadrunners Give Back Topgolf Fundraising Event.
The Roadrunners are committed to giving back to the Tucson community and look forward to serving and visiting kids, students, fans and families.
Fans attending this Friday's game at Tucson Arena are also encouraged to join in on the community assistance by bringing hats, gloves and socks for a collection drive that will be taking place. All donated items will be then provided to Old Pueblo Community Services.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2019
- Holiday Community Appearances in Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Diego Gulls Recall Kopacka - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Weekly: December 16 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Chicago Wolves Insider: Holiday Fun Ahead - Chicago Wolves
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Luke Johnson and Nico Sturm, Reassigns Kaapo Kahkonen - Iowa Wild
- Coyotes Assign Burke to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- 'Canes Recall Gibbons from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Manitoba Moose Weekly: December 16 - Manitoba Moose
- Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves - Ontario Reign
- Phantoms Smash Previous Teddy Bear Toss Record - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Weekly - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Weekly, December 16-22 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ottawa Recalls Beaudin, Brannstrom - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Steve Johnson to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Barracuda Put 49 Shots on Net But Fall 5-2 at Heat - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Announce Details for 2019 Shutout Hunger Food Drive Presented by Red River Co-Op - Manitoba Moose
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Amerks Head into the Christmas Break with Back-To-Back Home Games this Weekend - Rochester Americans
- Gemel Smith Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse's Gemel Smith Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Monsters Weekly - Cleveland Monsters
- Heat Complete Weekend Sweep of San Jose with Sunday Win - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.