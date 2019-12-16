Syracuse's Gemel Smith Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Syracuse Crunch forward Gemel Smith has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 15, 2019.

Smith scored five goals in three road games for the Crunch last week, including his second career hat trick.

On Wednesday night, Smith returned to Providence, where he was one of the Bruins' leading scorers last season, and potted three goals to lead Syracuse to a 4-1 victory. On Friday, Smith scored again in a 3-2 loss at Charlotte, and on Saturday he made it three straight games with a goal and helped the Crunch rally past the Checkers, 5-4.

A sixth-year pro from Toronto, Ont., Smith has registered nine goals and seven assists for 16 points in 19 games with Syracuse this season, and has added one goal in three NHL contests with Tampa Bay. Smith has appeared in 252 career AHL games with Syracuse, Providence and Texas, totaling 60 goals and 82 assists for 142 points. Originally selected by Dallas in the fourth round of the 2012 NHL Draft, Smith signed as a free agent with the Lightning on July 8, 2019, and has compiled 12 goals and nine assists in 83 NHL outings with Dallas, Boston and Tampa Bay.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Smith will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Crunch home game.

