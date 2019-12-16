Monsters Weekly

The Cleveland Monsters ended their Canadian road trip last Tuesday with a seven-round shootout loss to the Laval Rocket by a 3-2 final score. Forwards Nathan Gerbe and Kevin Stenlund each recorded one goal and one assist in the loss while the seven shootout rounds tied for the third-most in franchise history during an away game. The Monsters returned home to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday, splitting the weekend with a 4-0 win and 3-1 loss. Goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks recorded his first shutout of the season on Friday night, stopping 23 shots and moving into a tie for eighth place in franchise history with the third shutout of this career.

Several Monsters skaters enjoyed notable performances against the Penguins last weekend, beginning Friday with forward Jakob Lilja's first career North American multi-goal game (2G) and forward Stefan Matteau notching two assists for his fourth multi-point game of the season. Defenseman Dillon Simpson scored the lone goal during the Monsters' Chuck-A-Bear night on Saturday, sending 8,672 stuffed animals flying onto the ice that were collected for donation to children's hospitals across Northeast Ohio. Last weekend also saw Stenlund's 10-game point streak come to an end following an 11-point output spanning from November 21 to December 13. Stenlund's point streak is tied for the fifth-longest in the American Hockey League this season and tied for the third-longest in Monsters franchise history with former Monsters forward David Jones' ten-game streak from 1/1/08 to 2/1/08.

