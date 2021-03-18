Ontario Reign Announce "Inland Empire Is Home CampaignÃ¢ÂÂ

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have announced the "Inland Empire Is Home" campaign, designed to raise awareness and fundraising for non-profit organizations based in the Inland Empire.

Ontario will wear their silver, third jerseys on their four remaining games against San Diego, with each game targeting awareness to a different non-profit group. The third-jersey schedule is listed below -

Day Date Time Non-Profits Supported Wed 3/24/2021 6:00 PM Lifestream Blood Bank & The Fight Is In Us Sun 4/4/2021 3:00 PM American Red Cross & Ontario Fire Department Thu 4/15/2021 6:00 PM Bob Hope USO, Inland Empire Wed 5/5/2021 6:00 PM Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley & Patriotic Service Dog Foundation

The jerseys will be auctioned off on May 5th during the game. Those interesting in bidding on a game-worn jersey can visit www.reign.givesmart.com, or text REIGN to 76278, with the auction beginning at noon on that day.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reign have played all home games this season at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, CA. The "Inland Empire Is Home" campaign is designed to drive awareness for several, important non-profit organizations in the Inland Empire, as we look forward to returning to our home in the fall and welcoming our fans back to Toyota Arena as soon as it is safely possible to do so.

"While we are not able to play in the Inland Empire this season, due to external circumstances, we wanted to find a way to show our commitment and support to our home, now and in the future," Ontario Reign President Darren Abbott said. "This campaign helps us to shine a light on important, non-profit organizations in our area, that need our help during these times. We thank them for what they've done in our area and look forward to giving back."

The Reign will support the non-profits with advertising on the AHLTV broadcast on their selected nights, as well as support through social and digital media platforms and the Hope Reigns Foundation.

Additionally, the Reign will recognize many of San Antonio Regional Hospital's essential workers, with helmet stickers dedicated to individuals who have served our community bravely throughout the last year. For the remainder of the 2020-21 season, Reign players will wear stickers on the backs of their helmets, with the names of San Antonio Regional Hospital employees recognized as Leaf and Daisy Award winners.

While the Daisy Award honors registered nurses who demonstrate an unwavering commitment to provide compassionate patient care through exceptional clinical expertise, the Leaf Award recognizes clinical and non-clinical care team members who contribute to an exceptional patient, family, and fellow team member experience through their dedication to excellence with compassion.

