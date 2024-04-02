On Deck at the Vic: Daily Deals and Total Solar Eclipse Weekend Highlight Opening Homestand

INDIANAPOLIS - Fresh off their first win of the 2024 season, the Indianapolis Indians kick off their first homestand on Tuesday, April 2, against the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Celebrate accordingly as Indians baseball returns to Victory Field on Opening Night with a 60 Degree Weather Guarantee, Tuesday Dollar Menu and Knot Hole Kids Club Opening Night. The week continues with a Half-Off Wednesday Night (April 3), Thirsty Thursday™ (April 4) and Friday Fireworks (April 5) before Total Solar Eclipse Weekend (April 6-7) rounds out the six-game series.

Tuesday, April 2 - Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg, Opening Night presented by AES Indiana and Sun King Brewery, 60 Degree Weather Guarantee presented by FOX59, Knot Hole Kids Club Opening Night presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air

$1 concessions! Bring your appetite and devour hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros, all available for just a buck.

Baseball is BACK! Whether you attend the Indians' home opener every season or are simply excited for baseball's return, come out to Victory Field for the first home game of the 2024 campaign. The Indians are once again making a 60 Degree Weather Guarantee on Opening Night. If the temperature is below 60 degrees at first pitch, all fans with an Opening Night ticket will receive an undated ticket voucher redeemable to another April home game of their choice.

Knot Hole members will be taking over the Vic, too. They will deliver the bases, announce the Indians' leadoff batter, become Rowdie Rookies, Baseball Buddies and more.

Gates Open: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Wednesday, April 3 - [Half-Off Wednesday Night] presented by AAA Insurance and Best-One

Enjoy half-price Box, Reserved and Lawn tickets for every Wednesday night game! Enter the code HALF in the coupon code field before selecting your seats.

Gates Open: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Thursday, April 4 - Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Sun King Brewery

The best drink specials in Indy happen on Thirsty Thursdays™ at Victory Field. Satisfy your thirst with $2 Pepsi products and draft beers starting at $3! Must be 21 years and older to purchase.

Gates Open: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Friday, April 5 - Friday Fireworks presented by AAA Insurance and FOX59

Baseball and boom! Bring the family and have a blast with postgame fireworks.

Thanks to Visit Indy, receive a pair of Total Solar Eclipse approved glasses when you arrive to the ballpark.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Saturday, April 6 - Total Solar Eclipse Weekend presented by Damar, Bike to the Ballpark presented by Sun King Brewery

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate a solar phenomenon. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a glow in the dark Total Solar Eclipse Indianapolis t-shirt. Fans can also receive a pair of Total Solar Eclipse approved glasses upon arrival courtesy of Damar. For adults 21 and older, Sun King Brewery's Path of Totality Beer will be available for purchase.

Enjoy springtime in Indianapolis with Bike to the Ballpark! Fans can gather at Sun King's downtown brewery before riding over to Victory Field. Bike Indianapolis will provide valet bike parking while you enjoy the game.

Gates Open: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Sunday, April 7 - Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer, Total Solar Eclipse Weekend presented by Damar, Knot Hole Kids Club Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air

Lunch on us! All children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission.

The first 1,000 fans 14 and under through the gates will receive an Earth, Moon and Sun juggling set. Fans can also receive a pair of Total Solar Eclipse approved glasses thanks to Damar. For adults 21 and older, Sun King Brewery's Path of Totality Beer will be available for purchase.

The first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members will receive one (1) pair of Rowdie socks, while supplies last. Must have membership card to redeem. And don't forget, members of the Knot Hole Kids Club also get the opportunity to run the bases after Sunday home games (weather permitting).

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Single-game tickets are still available for the entire homestand. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].

