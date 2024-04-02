RailRiders Postponed Monday

April 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - Tuesday's Opening Night game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Syracuse Mets at PNC Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

A make-up date for tonight's game will be announced at a later time. The fireworks show scheduled for Opening Night and presented by Empanada King will be rescheduled for a later date during the 2024 season.

Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2024 season, with the exceptions of May 8, May 22 and July 4. Additional restrictions may apply and tickets are subject to availability. Find out more on the RailRiders Rain Policy at swbrailriders.com/ballpark/railriders-rain-policy. Fans can also email rainout@swbrailriders.com to exchange their tickets.

The series with Syracuse is now slated to start on Wednesday, April 3, at 6:35 P.M. For information on the RailRiders rainout policy, single-game tickets and promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

