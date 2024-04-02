Malcom Nuñez Mashes Second Homer as Indians Drop Victory Field Opener

INDIANAPOLIS - Malcom Nuñez launched the first home run at Victory Field in 2024 and Nick Gonzales extended his hitting streak to four games as the Indianapolis Indians were defeated by the Memphis Redbirds in their home opener on Tuesday night, 7-2.

Memphis (3-1) got on the board in the top of the first inning against Cam Alldred (L, 0-1) and never trailed, besting Indianapolis as the home team put up two runs on four hits. The Indians' first hit came via a Nick Gonzales single in the third, extending his hitting streak to all four games of the 2024 season.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Nuñez launched a solo homer against Redbirds starter Sem Robberse (W, 1-0), his second in consecutive games after launching a solo shot on Sunday in Louisville. Half of Nuñez's hits through four games this season have left the yard.

The Redbirds tacked on insurance runs with one in the eighth and four in the ninth, the latter coming courtesy of a three-run home run by Luken Baker. Baker led Memphis with three hits, two for extra-bases after roping a double in the first inning.

Indianapolis plated its final run in the bottom of the ninth following an infield single and three consecutive walks.

The Indians and Redbirds continue their series on Wednesday night at 6:35 PM ET. Indianapolis' Opening Day starter, LHP Michael Plassmeyer (0-0, 2.25), will make his second start of the season after tossing 4.0 one-run innings with six strikeouts on Friday. RHP Victor Santos (0-0, -.--) will make his first start for Memphis.

