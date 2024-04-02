SWB Game Notes - April 2

April 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (1-2) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (2-1)

Game 4 | Home Game 1 | Tuesday, April 2, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Christian Scott vs LHP Edgar Barclay

STEALING SWIPES- The RailRiders recorded a pair of steals in Sunday's contest, thanks to Brandon Lockridge and Caleb Durbin. Lockridge recorded four in the series which is both a team and an International League high. SWB is in second in Triple-A with Gwinnett having ten. The RailRiders stole a season high 174 bases last summer.

DURBIN'S DEBUT- Caleb Durbin was electric in Triple-A debut this weekend at Buffalo. on He was hit by a pitch in his first at-bat and immediately stole second base. Durbin totaled four hits, including a pair of doubles. He drove in a team-high four runs while scoring one of his own. Dudrbin also stole two bags in the three games he played. The 24-year-old played both second and third base. Durbin was originally drafted by Atlanta in 2021 but was traded to New York along with Indigo Diaz for LHP Lucas Luetge.

CALDERON CALLED UP- The RailRiders welcomed Yorlin Calderon to the team and the bullpen on Sunday. SWB was low on arms and Calderon delievered in his first appearance in Triple-A. The righty pitched 3.1 frames allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits. Calderon tossed 42 offerings, walking one and recording one strikeout. Last summer, he spent time in A-Ball for a 3.10 ERA in 81.1 innings. Calderon has not yet pitched in Double-A.

EXTRA EXTRA- In the three game series, the RailRiders recorded twelve extra base hits. The team had eight doubles including two each from Durbin and Lockridge. Luis Gonzalez had the team's first triple in a hard line drive to deep center field. SWB also had three homers in the contest on Friday, but not in the two games that followed. Greg Allen led off the game with his, while Jose Rojas and Everson Pereira each notched one of their own.

DEFENSE - After opening weekend only two teams have a perfect fielding percentage. Iowa and St. Paul made no errors in the field thus far. Both the RailRiders and the Mets made three in the first few contests.

FOR THE TEAM- SWB has recorded three sacrifice hits through their first three games of the season. Jeter Downs had a perfect sacrifice bunt to move a runner to third base. Both Carlos Narvaez and Luis Gonzalez had sacrifice fly ball's to score a run. Last season the team had just four sac bunts and 34 sac flies.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to welcome Manager Shelley Duncan back to the dugout in 2024. Duncan will see the majority of his 2023 staff return, including Pitching Coach Graham Johnson, Hitting Coach Trevor Amicone, Defensive Coach José Javier and Athletic Trainer Jimmy Downam. Gerardo Casadiego joins the field staff as the Bullpen Coach while Danny Smith will be the club's Strength & Conditioning Coach in 2024. Nori Subero has been added to the roster as the Assistant Athletic Trainer and Steven DiMaria is the new Advance Scouting Analyst. Jim Billington and Sullivan Lyons return to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the same roles they held last season. Billington is the RailRiders' Home Clubhouse Manager and Lyons is the Video Assistant.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - SWB will celebrate five birthdays in the month of April. Everson Pereira turns 23 on April 10th with Dennis Santana having his 28th two days later. Steven DiMaria is on April 11th with hitting coach Trevor Amicone having his on the 13th. Pitching coach Graham Johnson will get a birthday shoutout on April 22nd.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM -The RailRiders will showcase top outfielding prospect Everson Pereira (#6 per MLB Pipeline) alongside starting pitchers Will Warren (#8), Clayton Beeter (#14), and Yoendrys Gómez (#18).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.