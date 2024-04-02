Late Home Run Proves Costly for Saints in 5-4 Loss to Sounds
April 2, 2024 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
NASHVILLE, TN - The St. Paul Saints were feeling good for most of the game on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Starter Simeon Woods Richardson was magnificent in his 5.0 innings of work, the Saints built a 4-0 lead, but a three-run homer in the eighth inning to a guy that had nine in 626 games was the difference in a 5-4 loss to the Nashville Sounds. The loss drops the Saints to 2-1 on the season.
After pitching a scoreless seventh inning, reliever Hobie Harris ran into trouble in the eighth. With the Saints leading 4-2 the Sounds took their first lead of the game courtesy of a long ball. Hicklen led off with a single to center. With one out, Patrick Dorrian walked. On a 3-0 pitch to Hernández, he golfed one just inside the pole in right for a three-run homer, his first of the season and just the 10th of his career in 2107 Minor League at bats, giving the Sounds a 5-4 lead.
In his first start of the season, Simeon Woods Richardson was on his game. After getting out of a first and second, two out jam in the first, he retired seven straight batters from the end of the first through third.
In the fourth, Woods Richardson allowed a leadoff single, but quickly erased that with a double-play ground-out off the bat of Owen Miller.
The biggest trouble Woods Richardson had, came in the fifth. After back-to-back strikeouts to start the inning, he hit Hernández, gave up a single to right to Nick Kahle, and walked Vinny Capra to load the bases. Woods Richardson, however finished his night by getting Joey Weimer to ground out to end the inning. Woods Richardson went 5.0 scoreless innings allowing three hits while walking two and striking out four. He threw 73 pitches, 46 for strikes and his fastball averaged 93.0 mph.
With the game scoreless in the sixth, the Saints struck first. Will Holland led off with a walk. He stole second and scored on a single to left from Michael Helman making it 1-0. Jose Miranda followed with a single to left, putting runners at first and second. After an hour and 24-minute rain delay, the Saints came out swinging. Jair Camargo made it 2-0 with an RBI single into left. With one out, Anthony Prato was hit by a pitch to load the bases. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. gave the Saints a 3-0 lead with an RBI single to left. That was followed by a sacrifice fly from Alex Isola, increasing the lead to 4-0.
The Sounds cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning off reliever Jordan Balazovic. Tyler Black led off the inning with a walk. With one out Brewer Hicklen doubled down the third base line putting runners at second and third. Chris Roller followed with a two-run single to center making it 4-2.
After scoring four runs in the sixth inning, the final 11 Saints were retired.
The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday evening at 6:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park. The Saints send RHP Caleb Boushley (NR) to the mound against Sounds RHP Jason Junk (NR). The game game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 2, 2024
- Yonny Hernádez's Heroics Lead Sounds to Win in Home Opener - Nashville Sounds
- Late Home Run Proves Costly for Saints in 5-4 Loss to Sounds - St. Paul Saints
- Akil Baddoo's Big Day Wasn't Enough as Mud Hens Fall to the Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa Walks-Off Toledo in Home Opener - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Fall to Tides 10-6 on Opening Knight - Charlotte Knights
- Malcom Nuñez Mashes Second Homer as Indians Drop Victory Field Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- Baker's Blast in Ninth Puts Game Away at Indianapolis - Memphis Redbirds
- Long Ball Propels Tides To Series Opening Win - Norfolk Tides
- Gray, Conine Return to Durham and Lead Jacksonville by Bulls - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Offense Cools off as Stripers Fall in Home Opener - Gwinnett Stripers
- Malcom Nuñez Mashes Second Homer as Indians Drop Victory Field Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- Offense Cools off as Stripers Fall in Home Opener - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bats Win Pitcher's Duel Over Stripers 2-1 - Louisville Bats
- On Deck at the Vic: Daily Deals and Total Solar Eclipse Weekend Highlight Opening Homestand - Indianapolis Indians
- WooSox Pitching Shines But Bisons Win Polar Park Opener, 2-0 - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings to be Featured Wednesday in MLB Free Game of the Day - Rochester Red Wings
- April 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Stassi Heads to Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Mets and RailRiders Postponed on Tuesday - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Postponed Monday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Omaha at Columbus Postponed - Columbus Clippers
- SWB Game Notes - April 2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings, IronPigs Postponed Tuesday - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 2 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Durham Bulls Return for 2024 Home Opener; Tonight's Debut, Fireworks & More Homestand Highlights - Durham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Late Home Run Proves Costly for Saints in 5-4 Loss to Sounds
- Let's Make a Deal: Twins Trade with Blue Jays for Infielder Morris, Assign him to St. Paul
- Spice up Your Summer: Tacos and Margaritas Event Coming to CHS Field May 25
- Saints Come from Behind Three Times, Fajardo Wins It with Walk-Off Single in 11th, 5-4
- Worth the Wait, Saints Club Three Home Runs, Pitchers Fan 13 in 8-1 Opening Night Win