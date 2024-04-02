Offense Cools off as Stripers Fall in Home Opener

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (2-2) got a triple from leadoff batter J.P. Martinez and quickly jumped ahead 1-0, but two solo homers in the fourth from the Louisville Bats (3-1) proved the difference in a low-scoring 2-1 loss on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: The triple from Martinez turned into a run on an RBI groundout from David Fletcher. That 1-0 lead would hold until the top of the fourth, where the Bats took a 2-1 lead on a pair of solo home runs by Mike Ford (1) and Conner Capel (1) off Allan Winans (L, 0-1).

Key Contributors: Martinez (2-for-4, triple) recorded the lone multi-hit outing for Gwinnett. The Stripers' bullpen (Ben Bowden, Ray Kerr, Grant Holmes) combined to toss 3.1 scoreless frames of relief (3 H, 1 BB, 6 SO). For Louisville, Ford (2-for-4, homer, RBI), and Capel (2-for-4, homer, RBI) were responsible for both runs and both multi-hit games.

Noteworthy: The first-inning triple by Martinez was already his fourth extra-base hit in as many games, as he remains inside the top five among International League leaders in extra-base hits and total bases (16). The Stripers are now 8-7 in home openers all-time. The two-run fourth inning from the Bats broke a 20-inning scoreless stretch from Gwinnett pitchers.

Next Game (Wednesday, April 3): Gwinnett vs. Louisville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. RHP Huascar Ynoa (NR) for the Stripers vs. RHP Brett Kennedy (NR) for the Bats. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's the first Wet Nose Wednesday (presented by Sahlen's) of the season at Coolray Field, as dogs get in for free with a paid owner on The Bank. Tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com.

