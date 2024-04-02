WooSox Pitching Shines But Bisons Win Polar Park Opener, 2-0

WORCESTER, MA - Despite a gem from Cooper Criswell and another strong effort from the bullpen, the Worcester Red Sox (2-2) were edged by the Buffalo Bisons (2-2) by a final score of 2-0 in 10 innings in front of 8,422 fans at Polar Park.

The game was scoreless through nine, and Buffalo broke through with the winning run in the top of the 10th on an RBI wall-ball double by Addison Barger, who came home on a double play later in the inning.

Criswell was sensational in his WooSox debut, scattering four hits over five scoreless innings with one walk and five strikeouts. He induced ten swings and misses, including four with his sweeper.

The bullpen kept it rolling from there, as Joe Jacques (1 IP, 1 H, 1 K), Zack Kelly (1 IP, 0 H), and Jorge Benitez (2 IP, 3 K), put zeroes on the board over the next four frames.

Chase Shugart (L, 0-1) was on the hill when the decisive runs came home in the 10th, but made big pitches to induce a double play and keep the WooSox within striking distance.

Worcester was held without a hit until Mark Contreras led off the eighth inning with a sharp single to center. Nick Sogard followed with a walk and Eddy Alvarez bunted both runners over, but the rally fizzled out when Bisons second baseman Orelvis Martinez threw out Contreras at home plate with the infield drawn in.

Hayden Juenger (W, 1-0) and Hagen Danner (S, 1) handled the final six outs of the game for Buffalo.

Opening Week in Worcester continues through Sunday, with Wednesday afternoon's game scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Pitching prospect Richard Fitts is set to make his WooSox debut at Polar Park.

