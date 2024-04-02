Durham Bulls Return for 2024 Home Opener; Tonight's Debut, Fireworks & More Homestand Highlights

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park to begin their 2024 home slate with a six-game homestand versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, with Opening Night set for Tuesday, April 2.

The exciting week all starts with Opening Night, featuring Ripken the Bat Dog and Post-Game Fireworks (April 2), following by Winning Wednesday (April 3), Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Vodka with Dollar Dog Night presented by Sahlen's and Throwback Thursday (April 4), Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux (April 5), Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Blanton's (April 6), and Healthcare Appreciation on Sunday Fun Day with Kids Run the Bases presented by Nature's Twist (April 7).

Plus, fans that travel to the DBAP by train on Sunday, April 7th, 2024 and present a valid train ticket at the Durham Bulls Box Office will receive half-off one Terrace View or Outfield Ticket per train ticket. (Based on availability, offer valid only on Sunday, April 7th, 2024)

Tuesday, April 2nd vs Jacksonville (6:35pm)

Opening Night: The Bulls are back in town to begin their 2024 home slate! Don't miss out on all of the pomp and circumstance of Opening Night, including a pre-game flyover.

Post-Game Fireworks: Stick around after the game for the first fireworks show of the season!

Ripken the Bat Dog: Cheer on Ripken the Bat Dog as he makes fetch happen and retrieves bats during the game.

Wednesday, April 3rd vs Jacksonville (6:35pm)

Winning Wednesday: It could be your lucky night at the DBAP, with extra chances to win prizes throughout the night at Wednesday evening games throughout the season.

Thursday, April 4th vs Jacksonville (6:35pm)

Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Vodka: Our paw-pular Bark in the Park nights presented by Tito's Vodka are back for 2024! Dogs are welcome to join their owners at the DBAP in outfield reserve seats or on the outfield berm. Bark in the Park tickets are available at this link: https://bit.ly/3y3h8LS.

Dollar Dog Night presented by Sahlen's: Fans can enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2024!

Throwback Thursday: The best alternate jerseys in the game are back, as the Bulls wear their Rays Throwback jerseys honoring the club's longtime partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Friday, April 5th vs Jacksonville (6:35pm) - presented by StoredTech

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux!

Copa de la Diversión: Join us for a celebration of Latino and Hispanic culture, with the Bulls wearing their Toros Bravos de Durham jerseys as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative.

Saturday, April 6th vs Jacksonville (6:35pm)

Magnet Schedule Giveaway (1st 1,500) presented by Blanton's: The first 1,500 fans to enter the DBAP after gates open at 5:30pm receive a 2024 Durham Bulls Magnet Schedule courtesy of Blanton's!

Ripken the Bat Dog: Ripken the Bat Dog returns to the DBAP, fetching bats for the Bulls on most Saturday home games.

Sunday, April 7th vs Jacksonville (1:05pm) - Presented by NC by Train

Healthcare Appreciation: Join us as the Bulls salute our amazing healthcare workers at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Kids Run the Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under will be able to run the bases after Sunday home games at the DBAP thanks to Nature's Twist!

NC by Train Ticket Offer: Fans that travel to the DBAP by train on Sunday, April 7th, 2024 and present a valid train ticket at the Durham Bulls Box Office will receive half-off one Terrace View or Outfield Ticket per train ticket. (Based on availability, offer valid only on Sunday, April 7th, 2024)

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

