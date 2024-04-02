Iowa Walks-Off Toledo in Home Opener

April 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - With the game tied at 4-4 in the 10th inning, Iowa's Curt Casali singled to bring home Luis Vázquez and give the I-Cubs a 5-4 walk-off win over the Toledo Mud Hens tonight at Principal Park.

Toledo jumped on Iowa's starter, Walker Powell and took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Josh Jung drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly, followed by an RBI single by Akil Baddoo and a bases-loaded walk from Dillon Dingler.

The Mud Hens added to their lead in the third inning as Ryan Kreidler brought in a run with a ground out to make it 4-0. Owen Caissie got the I-Cubs on the board with an RBI single and cut the Toledo lead to 4-1.

In the 8th, Iowa rallied to tie the game at 4-4, on a run-scoring triple from Pete Crow-Armstrong and RBI doubles from Alexander Canario and Matt Mervis.

Iowa relievers Sam McWilliams, Keegan Thompson, Colten Brewer and Cam Sanders combined for 8.0 scoreless innings and 11 strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Tonight marked Iowa's first walk-off win in their home opener in franchise history.

- Since making his Triple-A debut on Aug. 1, 2023 Pete Crow-Armstrong's four triples rank tied for third in the International League during that span.

Iowa will host Toledo on Wednesday for the second of their six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 12:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and tomorrow's game will also be featured on Marquee Sports Network. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com

