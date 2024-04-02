Mets and RailRiders Postponed on Tuesday

April 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Moosic, PA - Tuesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been postponed because of rain. A makeup date will be announced at a later time. The Mets and RailRiders are now scheduled to begin their series on Wednesday at PNC Field at 6:35 p.m. Syracuse is on the road taking on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre through Sunday afternoon.

