Mets and RailRiders Postponed on Tuesday
April 2, 2024 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Moosic, PA - Tuesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been postponed because of rain. A makeup date will be announced at a later time. The Mets and RailRiders are now scheduled to begin their series on Wednesday at PNC Field at 6:35 p.m. Syracuse is on the road taking on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre through Sunday afternoon.
