Stassi Heads to Knights

April 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







Chicago White Sox catcher Max Stassi will begin a Major League Rehab Assignment tonight with the Charlotte Knights. Stassi, 33, was placed on Chicago's 10-day Injured List on March 25, 2024 with left hip inflammation. The California native was acquired by the White Sox on December 9, 2023 in a trade with the Atlanta Braves.

OF Robbie Grossman was assigned to Charlotte's active roster today. Grossman, 34, was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on March 28, 2024. Last season, Grossman appeared in 115 games with the Texas Rangers and posted a .238 batting average with 56 runs scored, 23 doubles, 10 home runs and 49 RBI. The San Diego, CA native has spent parts of 11 seasons in the majors.

OF Wynton Bernard was placed on Charlotte's Development List today. Bernard appeared in one game with the Knights (3/31 at Memphis) and went 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.

INF Taishi Nakawake was assigned to the Charlotte Knights roster today. Nakawake, 25, was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on July 31, 2022. Last season, Nakawake hit .201 with one home run and 28 RBI in 81 games with High-A Winston-Salem.

Additionally, RHP Jake Cousins was traded to New York Yankees organization on March 31, 2024. Cousins, a member of Charlotte's Opening Day roster, did not pitch for the team this season. The 29-year-old was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on December 5, 2023.

