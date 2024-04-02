Malcom Nuñez Mashes Second Homer as Indians Drop Victory Field Opener
April 2, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Malcom Nuñez launched the first home run at Victory Field in 2024 and Nick Gonzales extended his hitting streak to four games as the Indianapolis Indians were defeated by the Memphis Redbirds in their home opener on Tuesday night, 7-2.
Indians Record: 1-3
Memphis Record: 3-1
WP: Sem Robberse (1-0)
LP: Cam Alldred (0-1)
SV: Ryan Loutos (S, 1)
