Malcom Nuñez Mashes Second Homer as Indians Drop Victory Field Opener

April 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Malcom Nuñez launched the first home run at Victory Field in 2024 and Nick Gonzales extended his hitting streak to four games as the Indianapolis Indians were defeated by the Memphis Redbirds in their home opener on Tuesday night, 7-2.

Indians Record: 1-3

Memphis Record: 3-1

WP: Sem Robberse (1-0)

LP: Cam Alldred (0-1)

SV: Ryan Loutos (S, 1)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.