Red Wings to be Featured Wednesday in MLB Free Game of the Day
April 2, 2024 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are excited to announce their involvement in Major League Baseball's Free Game of the Day program once again. This time, they will be featured in the coverage of their 2024 home opener against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Wednesday, April 3, starting at 6:05 p.m.on MLB.tv Free Game of the Day.
This program, accessible through MLB.com and MiLB.com, grants registered users the chance to watch one free Minor League Baseball game daily. This thrilling opportunity offers fans access to top-notch MiLB matchups, inspiring excitement, and anticipation for the sport's up-and-coming talents.
Red Wings fans can catch every game on MiLB.tv or Bally Sports, as well as tuning in to 1280 WHTK Rochester. Additionally, games can be streamed via the MLB app on your Smart TV or through the MiLB app on your Smartphone.
The Red Wings will be taking on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (PHI) from April 3-7 in their first home series of the 2024 season. Tickets for all 75 home games are on-sale now at RedWingsBaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 2, 2024
- WooSox Pitching Shines But Bisons Win Polar Park Opener, 2-0 - Worcester Red Sox
- Red Wings to be Featured Wednesday in MLB Free Game of the Day - Rochester Red Wings
- April 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Stassi Heads to Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Mets and RailRiders Postponed on Tuesday - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Postponed Monday - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Omaha at Columbus Postponed - Columbus Clippers
- SWB Game Notes - April 2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings, IronPigs Postponed Tuesday - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 2 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Durham Bulls Return for 2024 Home Opener; Tonight's Debut, Fireworks & More Homestand Highlights - Durham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Red Wings Stories
- Red Wings to be Featured Wednesday in MLB Free Game of the Day
- Red Wings, IronPigs Postponed Tuesday
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 2 vs. Lehigh Valley
- Blankenhorn Goes Deep to Lift Red Wings over Mets
- Rochester Red Wings Unveil Partnership with Jack Daniel's