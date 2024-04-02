Red Wings to be Featured Wednesday in MLB Free Game of the Day

April 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are excited to announce their involvement in Major League Baseball's Free Game of the Day program once again. This time, they will be featured in the coverage of their 2024 home opener against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Wednesday, April 3, starting at 6:05 p.m.on MLB.tv Free Game of the Day.

This program, accessible through MLB.com and MiLB.com, grants registered users the chance to watch one free Minor League Baseball game daily. This thrilling opportunity offers fans access to top-notch MiLB matchups, inspiring excitement, and anticipation for the sport's up-and-coming talents.

Red Wings fans can catch every game on MiLB.tv or Bally Sports, as well as tuning in to 1280 WHTK Rochester. Additionally, games can be streamed via the MLB app on your Smart TV or through the MiLB app on your Smartphone.

The Red Wings will be taking on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (PHI) from April 3-7 in their first home series of the 2024 season. Tickets for all 75 home games are on-sale now at RedWingsBaseball.com.

