Knights Fall to Tides 10-6 on Opening Knight

April 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Right fielder Robbie Grossman was added to Charlotte's active roster on Tuesday -- just before game time. The addition proved valuable for the Knights in the 2024 home opener.

Grossman launched two home runs, including a grand slam, but the Charlotte Knights dropped the opener of the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides by a score of 10-6 on Tuesday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Grossman, 34, hit a solo home run in the eighth inning and added his grand slam in the ninth inning. In all, the Charlotte newcomer went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, two home runs and five RBI.

In all, the Knights recorded seven hits in the game and pushed forth a strong late-inning effort. The Knights scored all six runs over the final two innings, including five of the six in the bottom of the ninth frame. Shortstop Colson Montgomery went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a walk.

RHP Johan Domínguez started Tuesday's game for the Knights and was saddle with the loss. He allowed four runs on six hits over five innings pitched. He fanned eight batters in his season debut.

Tuesday's game was the 10th Opening Knight in Truist Field history. The Knights opened Truist Field for the first time on April 11, 2014. On Tuesday, the team welcomed 8,133 fans for the 2024 opener.

The Knights will continue the six-game homestand against Jackson Holliday and the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) on Wednesday night from Truist Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

