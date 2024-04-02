NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Columbus Clippers

Omaha at Columbus Postponed

April 2, 2024 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release


Tonight's contest between the Omaha Storm Chasers and Columbus Clippers has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as a doubleheader on Thursday, April 4 with first pitch at 4:15pm. Both games will be 7-inning contests with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Check out the Columbus Clippers Statistics

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...

International League Stories from April 2, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Columbus Clippers Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central