Omaha at Columbus Postponed
April 2, 2024 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
Tonight's contest between the Omaha Storm Chasers and Columbus Clippers has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as a doubleheader on Thursday, April 4 with first pitch at 4:15pm. Both games will be 7-inning contests with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
