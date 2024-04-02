Baker's Blast in Ninth Puts Game Away at Indianapolis

April 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game road trip with a 7-2 win over the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field on Tuesday night.

Memphis snagged a two-run lead with a pair of RBI groundouts in the first inning. The Redbirds held the slim lead until the top of the eighth inning when third baseman Cesar Prieto singled home an insurance run.

An inning later, shortstop Thomas Saggese smacked a double to bring the Memphis lead to 4-1. Saggese, who recorded his first hit of the season earlier in the game, went 2-for-5 with a double, run scored and the RBI. First baseman Luken Baker capped off his 3-for-4 night with a three-run homer in the ninth.

Right-handed starter Sem Robberse dominated in his first start of the season. Robberse (1-0) allowed one run on two hits, struck, out four and walked two in 5.0 innings of work to earn the win. With the bases loaded and one out in the ninth, Ryan Loutos (S, 1) entered and struck out the only two batters he faced.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 9 to conclude a three-game series against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

