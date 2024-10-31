Workers Credit Union Awards Prize Package to Winner of Augmented Reality Game at Polar Park

WORCESTER, MA - Workers Credit Union is proud to announce Connie Tuliano of Holden is the winner of the Workers Reality game. She received season tickets to the 2025 Worcester Red Sox season and other amazing prizes. "I'm thrilled to be able to cheer on the WooSox all season long," Tuliano said. "Thanks to the Worcester Red Sox and Workers Credit Union for this incredible opportunity. Go WooSox!" Workers Reality is an exciting, first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art Augmented Reality (AR) game. The exciting fan favorite is a joint effort involving Workers Credit Union, the Worcester Red Sox, LinkToVR and LTIBusinessSolutions.com.

"Through Workers Reality, Workers Credit Union is able to fulfill our core value of giving back to the community we serve in a fun and unique way," said Caroline Santangelo, Workers Credit Union Senior Vice President of Marketing and Product Performance. "We're grateful to our partners for the opportunity to make a WooSox fan's dream come true, while allowing us all to experience the game we love in a new way."

During the season, visitors to the park downloaded a free phone app to play the Workers Reality virtual scavenger hunt. To play the game, fans pointed their phones at targets on display at various locations in Polar Park. Each target unlocked a unique AR visual experience that includes baseball-themed videos and 3D images that float off the poster. Collecting all the pieces made fans eligible for the ultimate prize.

"It's great to partner with a forward-thinking credit union such as Workers Credit Union that shares our commitment to teamwork and community," said Jack Verducci, Executive Vice President, Corporate Partnerships & Sales. "Together, we've crafted a one-of-a-kind prize package that includes VIP season tickets, exclusive on-field experiences, and customized WooSox gear." All fans who completed the game took home an exclusive WooSox poster.

