Gwinnett Stripers' Veterans Pack Available November 8-11

October 31, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - In observance of Veterans Day, the Gwinnett Stripers have announced the return of the Veterans Pack for the 2025 season.

Veterans Packs are available to all service members and their dependents and may be purchased online at GoStripers.com. Packs are on sale for a limited time only, from November 8-11.

For just $75, each Veterans Pack includes:

One (1) Field Box ticket to four patriotic-themed Stripers 2025 home games, including: Opening Day - Tuesday, April 1 (4:05 p.m. vs. Nashville) Salute to Armed Forces - Saturday, May 17 (6:05 p.m. vs. Charlotte) Independence Day - Friday, July 4 (7:05 p.m. vs. St. Paul) Fan Appreciation Weekend - Saturday, September 20 (6:05 p.m. vs. Indianapolis) Special field access to hold the American Flag in center field during the National Anthem on July 4 One (1) Stripers Patriotic T-Shirt

Fans interested in being notified once the Veterans Pack goes on sale can register their information at GoStripers.com/ticketinfo. Select the "Mini-Plans" option on the form.

