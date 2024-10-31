Gwinnett Stripers' Veterans Pack Available November 8-11
October 31, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - In observance of Veterans Day, the Gwinnett Stripers have announced the return of the Veterans Pack for the 2025 season.
Veterans Packs are available to all service members and their dependents and may be purchased online at GoStripers.com. Packs are on sale for a limited time only, from November 8-11.
For just $75, each Veterans Pack includes:
One (1) Field Box ticket to four patriotic-themed Stripers 2025 home games, including: Opening Day - Tuesday, April 1 (4:05 p.m. vs. Nashville) Salute to Armed Forces - Saturday, May 17 (6:05 p.m. vs. Charlotte) Independence Day - Friday, July 4 (7:05 p.m. vs. St. Paul) Fan Appreciation Weekend - Saturday, September 20 (6:05 p.m. vs. Indianapolis) Special field access to hold the American Flag in center field during the National Anthem on July 4 One (1) Stripers Patriotic T-Shirt
Fans interested in being notified once the Veterans Pack goes on sale can register their information at GoStripers.com/ticketinfo. Select the "Mini-Plans" option on the form.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from October 31, 2024
- Gwinnett Stripers' Veterans Pack Available November 8-11 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Syracuse Mets 2025 Season Seat Memberships on Sale Friday, November 1st - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Gwinnett Stripers' Veterans Pack Available November 8-11
- Glow Light Show Returns to Coolray Field for Holiday Season
- Gwinnett Stripers Partnering with the Salvation Army for Non-Perishable Food Drive During "Flick Or Treat" on October 26
- Gwinnett Stripers' Bryce Elder Selected to 2024 International League All-Star Team
- Stripers Stifled 5-1 in Season Finale at Jacksonville