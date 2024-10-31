Syracuse Mets 2025 Season Seat Memberships on Sale Friday, November 1st

SYRACUSE, NY - Season Seat Memberships for the 2025 Syracuse Mets season go on sale Friday, November 1st at 10:00 a.m. Full-season, half-season, and weekend plans are all available with prices beginning at $375. Fans can get tickets by calling the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium at 315-474-7833 during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or by emailing Will Commisso at wcommisso@syracusemets.com.

Season Seat Members get exclusive benefits and access to special events and experiences. Benefits include an unused ticket exchange, gameday giveaway guarantee, special season member events like a renewal party, team store discounts, access to discounted parking, and more.

The unused ticket exchange is one of the best values in entertainment. Any Syracuse Mets unused season ticket can be redeemed for any future regular season game for any ticket of equal or lesser value. Tickets can be exchanged in any quantity, and the Syracuse Mets encourage Season Seat Members to take advantage of this benefit and never waste a ticket. Season Seat members can donate the tickets to charity or youth sport teams, and businesses can give them to staff or clients as it creates incredible flexibility.

On promotional giveaway games, all Syracuse Mets Season Seat Members will receive the giveaway guaranteed if they are in attendance the day of the giveaway game without having to be one of the first fans through the gates. Each Season Seat Member is guaranteed one giveaway per ticket per person in attendance at the game that day.

Throughout the season and offseason, the Syracuse Mets hold events exclusive to Season Seat Members. This includes a renewal party, happy hours, and more.

Season Seat Members also get a discount at the team store ranging from 10% to 20% off purchases at any merchandise location in the stadium. Discount ranges depend on which season membership plan fans have.

Additionally, Season Seat Members have access to discounted parking prices for the season.

For more information on 2025 Syracuse Mets Season Seat Memberships, fans can go to milb.com/syracuse/tickets or email Will Commisso at wcommisso@syracusemets.com or Billy Scholten at bscholten@syracusemets.com.

