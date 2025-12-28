OMG Watch out for Raptors' David Roddy! #nbagleague
Published on December 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 YouTube Video
Check out the Raptors 905 Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 27, 2025
- Osceola Magic Stifle Sea Dubs in First Game of Back-To-Back - Osceola Magic
- Slow Second Half Sees Warriors Fall, 122-97, to Osceola Magic - Santa Cruz Warriors
- San Diego Clippers Erupt for 128 Points to Defeat the Sioux Falls Skyforce Behind Seven Double-Digit Scorers - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Raptors 905 Open Homestand with Victory Over Maine - Raptors 905
- Boom Stumbles at Home to Legends - Noblesville Boom
- Bulls Victorious over Cruise - Motor City Cruise
- Windy City Earns Double-Digit Win over Motor City - Windy City Bulls
- Charge Edged out by Delaware - Cleveland Charge
- Alexander, Dickinson, and Springer Power Birmingham to Second Straight Victory - Birmingham Squadron
- O, Canada: Maine Celtics Blown out North of Border - Maine Celtics
- Herd Show Fight in High-Scoring Battle against Gold - Wisconsin Herd
- Gold Secure 125-111 Victory over Wisconsin Herd - Grand Rapids Gold
- Mcneeley Scores 27 as Swarm Close out Wolves, 123-117 - Greensboro Swarm
- College Park Drops the First Game of Back-To-Back to Capital City, 122-100 - College Park Skyhawks
- Greensboro Swarm Add Center Jonas Aidoo - Greensboro Swarm
- Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Center Charles Bassey from Delaware Blue Coats - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Charge's Chaney Johnson Earns NBA Call Up - Cleveland Charge
- Legends Complete Trade with OKC Blue - Texas Legends
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.