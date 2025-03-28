Oklahoma City Blue vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce - Game Highlights
March 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Oklahoma City Blue YouTube Video
Check out the Oklahoma City Blue Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from March 28, 2025
- Skyhawks Drop Contest to Greensboro Swarm - College Park Skyhawks
- Vipers Clinch Playoff Spot With Victory Over Stockton - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Herd Clips San Diego - Wisconsin Herd
- Sioux Falls Takes 111-107 Comeback Triump Over Oklahoma City - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Mac McClung Scores Franchise-Record 46 Points in Overtime Win - Osceola Magic
- Quincy Olivari's Triple-Double Lifts South Bay to Victory - South Bay Lakers
- South Bay Lakers Edge Iowa Wolves, 127-123, in Opening Game of Two-Game Series - Iowa Wolves
- Long Island Defeated by Cleveland at Home - Long Island Nets
- Squadron Fall in Overtime in Penultimate Game of 2024-25 Season - Birmingham Squadron
- Charge Cut Down Nets - Cleveland Charge
- Skyhawks Announce Sellout for Tonight's Game against the Greensboro Swarm - College Park Skyhawks
- Long Island Nets Make Roster Moves - Long Island Nets
- Series Preview: vs Oklahoma City Blue - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Strong Fourth Quarter Lifts Hustle over Spurs - Memphis Hustle
- Drew Timme Earns NBA G League Call-Up with Brooklyn Nets - Long Island Nets
- Stars Conclude Regular Season with Loss to Mexico City - Salt Lake City Stars
- Legends Second Half Rally Not Enough against Valley Suns - Texas Legends
- Mad Ants Clinch Playoff Berth with Thursday Night Victory - Indiana Mad Ants
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oklahoma City Blue Stories
- Blue Wins Season-Opener Versus Legends
- Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2024-25 Roster
- Oklahoma City Blue Selects Justyn Hamilton and Tray Jackson in the 2024 NBA G League Draft
- Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2024-25 Season Schedule
- Ramsey Named to All-NBA G Leauge Third Team