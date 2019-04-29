Offense Explodes Late for Shuckers in Series Finale against Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TN - Needing a win to avoid a series sweep, the Biloxi Shuckers (12-13) exploded for 12 hits against the Chattanooga Lookouts (11-12) in 14-5 victory on Monday afternoon at AT&T Field. Southern League Player of the Week Weston Wilson helped spark the offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in the win.

With the Shuckers trailing 4-1 going to the sixth inning, Wilson smashed his sixth home run of the season to left field off RHP Tony Santillan, driving in two and cutting Chattanooga's advantage to just a run at 4-3.

In the top of the seventh, Luis Aviles Jr. walked and Max McDowell was hit by a pitch, bringing up RHP Devin Williams (W, 3-1), who recorded his first career hit, a double to straightaway center field, driving in the tying run to knot it at 4-4. Following a walk to Michael O'Neill, Dillon Thomas delivered a two-RBI double to left, putting Biloxi in front 6-4. Wilson then stepped up and singled up the middle, driving in two more to make it 8-4.

Chattanooga threatened in the seventh, loading the bases with one out. RHP Luke Barker (H, 1) entered the game to face Jose Siri. The outfielder for Chattanooga lined out to Wilson at third, who turned and doubled up the runner at second, ending the scoring threat. In the top of the eighth, the Shuckers would add on three more thanks to a walk to Aviles, a hit by pitch of McDowell, a single by Bruce Caldwell and a two-RBI single from Trent Grisham. Aviles finished the day 2-for-3 with three runs scored, a stolen bases and two walks.

The Shuckers capped the scoring in the ninth on a two-run homer by Max McDowell, his first of the season, to give the Shuckers their 14-5 lead. McDowell finished the day 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, three runs scored and two hit-by-pitches. RHP Nate Griep allowed just a single in the bottom of the ninth to finish it off for the Shuckers.

The Lookouts took an early lead in the first thanks to a two-run homer from Tyler Stephenson, his second of the year, to put Chattanooga up 2-0. RHP Alec Bettinger allowed two more runs over the course of his five innings of work, not walking a batter while striking out seven. The righty also picked up his first professional RBI on a sacrifice bunt that scored Aviles from third in the third inning.

Biloxi now enjoys an off day before starting a five-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday night at 6:35 pm at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The Shuckers have not named their starter. Pensacola is scheduled to send RHP Sean Poppen (2-0, 0.75) to the hill. The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App.

