Baldoquin Hits Second Walk-Off Homer of Series for BayBears

April 29, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mobile BayBears News Release





MOBILE, Ala. - The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, hit a walk-off home run for the second time in the past three games to defeat the Mississippi Braves 5-3 Monday afternoon at Hank Aaron Stadium.

Like game two of Saturday's doubleheader, the BayBears (11-13) trailed 3-2 in the final frame and were down to their final strike. Jhoan Urena kept the game alive with a single, and Roberto Pena drew a four-pitch walk. Roberto Baldoquin hit a fly ball off Josh Graham (2-1) that carried over the left field wall for a three-run homer, his first of the season.

Although he did not factor in the decision, Patrick Sandoval allowed just one run on three hits in a five-inning start. He struck out seven batters and has now fanned 18 Mississippi hitters in his two starts against the Braves (10-13).

Adrian Almeida (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings of relief in his second appearance of the season. He worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth by striking out a pair of batters.

Drew Waters led the Braves with a three-hit game, and he scored two runs. Two of Mississippi's three runs scored on wild pitches.

The BayBears begin a five-game road series against the Montgomery Biscuits Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Right-handed pitcher Jesus Castillo (0-3, 7.32 ERA) is scheduled to make the start against southpaw Josh Fleming (2-1, 2.19 ERA) for the Braves. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (Montgomery feed, subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on MobileBayBears.com, the TuneIn app, and the MiLB First Pitch app., with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 6:15 p.m.

The BayBears return home next Monday and host a total of 70 home dates through Labor Day, September 2. The new BayBears Pass is available, featuring a general admission ticket to every BayBears game at Hank Aaron Stadium for only $19.97 per month. Season ticket packages and partial plans are also available, featuring a 7-game plan and a 12-game option to guarantee bobbleheads and receive tickets to select fireworks nights. Individual game tickets can be purchased online at MobileBayBears.com or by calling 251-572-BEAR (2327).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.