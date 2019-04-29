Baldoquin Hits Second Walk-Off Homer of Series for BayBears
April 29, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mobile BayBears News Release
MOBILE, Ala. - The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, hit a walk-off home run for the second time in the past three games to defeat the Mississippi Braves 5-3 Monday afternoon at Hank Aaron Stadium.
Like game two of Saturday's doubleheader, the BayBears (11-13) trailed 3-2 in the final frame and were down to their final strike. Jhoan Urena kept the game alive with a single, and Roberto Pena drew a four-pitch walk. Roberto Baldoquin hit a fly ball off Josh Graham (2-1) that carried over the left field wall for a three-run homer, his first of the season.
Although he did not factor in the decision, Patrick Sandoval allowed just one run on three hits in a five-inning start. He struck out seven batters and has now fanned 18 Mississippi hitters in his two starts against the Braves (10-13).
Adrian Almeida (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings of relief in his second appearance of the season. He worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth by striking out a pair of batters.
Drew Waters led the Braves with a three-hit game, and he scored two runs. Two of Mississippi's three runs scored on wild pitches.
The BayBears begin a five-game road series against the Montgomery Biscuits Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Right-handed pitcher Jesus Castillo (0-3, 7.32 ERA) is scheduled to make the start against southpaw Josh Fleming (2-1, 2.19 ERA) for the Braves. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (Montgomery feed, subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on MobileBayBears.com, the TuneIn app, and the MiLB First Pitch app., with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 6:15 p.m.
The BayBears return home next Monday and host a total of 70 home dates through Labor Day, September 2. The new BayBears Pass is available, featuring a general admission ticket to every BayBears game at Hank Aaron Stadium for only $19.97 per month. Season ticket packages and partial plans are also available, featuring a 7-game plan and a 12-game option to guarantee bobbleheads and receive tickets to select fireworks nights. Individual game tickets can be purchased online at MobileBayBears.com or by calling 251-572-BEAR (2327).
Images from this story
|
Roberto Baldoquin of the Mobile BayBears
