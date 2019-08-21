Hot Start Helps BayBears Win Third Straight Game

MOBILE, Ala. - The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, scored nine runs in the first three innings and cruised to a 12-4 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts Wednesday night at Hank Aaron Stadium.

Three Chattanooga (55-72 overall, 19-39 second half) errors in the first two innings allowed the BayBears to plate five unearned runs against Reiver Sanmartin (2-7). Brandon Marsh went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored, and Jahmai Jones went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the second.

All nine BayBears (47-78, 20-37) starters reached base, and eight of the nine collected hits. Brendon Sanger added a solo home run in the fifth, his team-high ninth of the season.

Greg Mahle (2-2) tossed five scoreless frames before allowing a run in the top of the sixth. He still recorded a quality start, allowing just one run in six innings pitched.

The BayBears wrap up the five-game home series against Chattanooga Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Right-handed pitcher Oliver Ortega (0-2, 9.53 ERA) is scheduled to make the start against righty Wendolyn Bautista (1-2, 5.26 ERA) for the Lookouts. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on MobileBayBears.com, the TuneIn app, and the MiLB First Pitch app, with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 6:15 p.m.

