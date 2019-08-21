Generals Gameday: August 21 vs. Tennessee (DH)

August 21, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





For Turn-Back-The-Clock Night on August 17, the Generals wore special throwback Memphis Chicks uniforms that are currently being auctioned off, with proceeds going to charity!

PLAYOFF WATCH: The Generals have the inside track to earning the second playoff spot for the North Division, with Montgomery having already qualified for a berth after winning the North Division in the First Half. Here's the deal:

>>Runners-Up For Sure: Entering August 20, the Generals' overall record (71-53) was 14.5 games ahead of Birmingham (56-67) with 13 games to go, ensuring that the Barons would not overtake Jackson for the second-best overall record in the North Division in 2019.

?

>>Magic Number Falling: Birmingham's only path to a playoff berth-which would keep the Generals out of the playoffs-is to win the Second Half North Division title. Entering August 21, the Barons' magic number is 4 - that's the combined number of Barons losses and Montgomery wins going forward that would officially eliminate the Barons from the playoff race. If that number falls to 0 --- which could happen as soon as Thursday night, August 22, but is not guaranteed --- Jackson will be assured of a playoff spot. As season-long divisional runners up, the Generals would host only 1 guaranteed playoff game, Game 3 of the North Division Series, with Montgomery hosting the other four games. Game 3 would happen on Friday, September 6 at 6:05pm at The Ballpark at Jackson.

?

>>The "But What If We Get Hot?" Option: Jackson still has a chance to host 3 games in the North Division Series, but it's small. Entering August 21, the Generals are 5.0 games behind Montgomery in the Second Half, with 13 games to go. If the Generals win enough games to overtake the Biscuits in the Second Half standings, they would earn the right to host Games 3, 4, and 5 of the North Division Series at The Ballpark at Jackson on September 6, 7, and 8 at 6:05pm. Games 4 and 5 would be necessary if neither side sweeps Games 1-3.

Jackson Generals (71-53 Overall, 32-22 2nd Half)

Vs. Tennessee Smokies (51-75, 18-39 2nd Half)

Wednesday, August 21 | 5:05 pm (DH) | Game 125/126 | 2nd Half Game 55/56

Generals SP: RHP Cole Stapler (G1 Restart) and RHP Jeff Bain (Game 2)

Opponent SP: RHP Michael Rucker (G1 Restart) and RHP Erich Uelmen (Game 2)

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, saw their game against the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday suspended due to inclement weather at The Ballpark at Jackson. The game was suspended in a scoreless tie after three innings of play, and it will be resumed as part of a double-header on Wednesday, August 21 at 5:05pm CT. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHERS: Right-hander Cole Stapler will throw in the resumed game for Jackson, while Michael Rucker works for Tennessee. Both Rucker and Stapler have previously been a part of their teams' starting rotations, but neither has worked more than two innings in their last two outings. For the nightcap, Jeff Bain will represent the Generals, while Erich Uelmen takes the ball for the Smokies. Both were 2017 draft picks out of California schools (Cal Poly Pomona and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, respectively); between them, they are winless over four combined Southern League starts this year, both new to the level.

AND THE NOMINEES ARE: As voting time nears for the Southern League's Postseason All-Stars, the Generals have some strong cases for inclusion (August 21):

>>C Daulton Varsho (99 G) leads the SL in runs (75) and OPS (.884) while playing a premier defensive position. He also has 16 homers and 20 stolen bases, and he leads the league since the All-Star Break in batting average (.338).

>>1B/OF Pavin Smith (113 G) ranks among the league's top 10 in batting average (.287), hits (117), total bases (185), doubles (26), triples (6), RBI (59), walks (54), and OPS (.819). He leads the league in batting average since June 1 (.329).

>>3B Drew Ellis (111 G) tops the circuit with 60 walks and is the only player in the top 10 in the league for walks, RBI (60), and runs scored (56). He's also 6th in doubles (23).

>>RHP Matt Peacock (18 G) ranks in the league's top 10 in ERA (2.74), wins (8), complete games (2), WHIP (1.20), and opponent batting average (.231). Peacock also leads the league in total groundouts (172, through 105.0 IP) and groundball double-plays induced (20) while leading all of MILB in groundball rate (67.9%).

>>LHP Miguel Aguilar (25 G) has the most holds (7) in the SL since his arrival on June 1. He's the only active SL pitcher with at least 12 combined holds and saves in that span, and he's posted a 2.20 ERA while throwing in a league-high 25 games in that span.

ALL-STAR 2020: On July 29, the Jackson Generals announced that they would play host to the 2020 Southern League All-Star Game at The Ballpark at Jackson, their first All-Star Game since 2011. Manager Blake Lalli was a participant in that 2011 game, which the North Division won 6-3. (CLICK: 2020 SL ASG release)

