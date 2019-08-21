Early Lead Slips as Shuckers Fall Again in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (76-52, 35-23 2nd Half) jumped out to their first lead of the series on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium but fell behind late and suffered a 6-5 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits (84-45, 40-19 2nd Half). Despite 14 hits from the offense, a late seventh-inning rally from the Biscuits was enough to hand Biloxi their fifth straight defeat.

Biloxi tagged Shane McClanahan for a pair of runs and inched to a 2-0 lead. Weston Wilson led off the second inning with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly from Joantgel Segovia. In the fifth, Alexander Alvarez slugged his first home run of the season, a solo blast over the left field wall for a 2-0 cushion.

Drew Rasmussen provided the Shuckers three shutout innings and struck out four, before turning the game over to Johan Belisario (L, 9-2). Belisario tossed a scoreless fourth but allowed an RBI double to Miles Mastrobuoni in the fifth, cutting the lead to 2-1. Tristan Gray then socked a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth to give Montgomery a 3-2 advantage.

Jake Gatewood tied the game with an RBI double in the seventh, but Montgomery responded with a three-run bottom of the inning. David Rodriguez and Mastrobuoni knocked singles against Belisario and Lucius Fox took back the lead with an RBI hit. Vidal Brujan followed with a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch behind the back of Brett Sullivan scored Fox from third, putting the Shuckers behind 6-3.

Tensions flared in the eighth after Ryan Aguilar hit a solo home run. With Alvarez batting, Ivan Pelaez (W, 3-2) ran a pitch inside that drew a reaction and resulted in the bench clearing. Both sides grappled along the first base line and were separated quickly, although Alvarez and Pelaez were ejected from the game. After the scuffle, Max McDowell entered the game and proceeded to single and score on a Cooper Hummel triple. In the ninth against Tyler Zombro (S, 11), C.J. Hinojosa managed a two-out single, but Segovia struck out to end the game.

