Jeremy Beasley Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

MOBILE, Ala. - Right-handed pitcher Jeremy Beasley of the Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, has been named Southern League Pitcher of the Week for April 22-28.

Beasley, 23, allowed just one run in 10 innings pitched last Tuesday at Pensacola and Sunday against Mississippi. He tossed nine consecutive scoreless innings during the week before giving up a solo home run with two outs in the ninth Sunday. Beasley only gave up five hits in his two outings, spanning five innings each, and he struck out a total of 13 batters. He was just one strikeout shy of his career-high Sunday, fanning eight Braves hitters.

In five appearances, four starts, this month, Beasley is 1-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. He had a team-high 13-inning scoreless streak, dating back to his start on April 17, before allowing the ninth-inning home run Sunday.

The Lyons, Georgia native was selected by the Angels in the 30th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Clemson University. Beasley pitched in 10 games with Mobile to finish the 2018 season, going 3-3 with a 2.44 ERA. He is currently the No. 24 prospect in the Angels organization, according to MLB Pipeline.

Beasley is the first BayBears player to earn a Southern League weekly award this season.

