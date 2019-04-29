Hit Great Late: Seventh-Inning Smash by Young Wins Finale

Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, stood their ground in an extended stalemate with Pensacola on Monday, getting a late Andy Young home run on their way to a 3-1 victory at The Ballpark at Jackson. Jackson (13-10) sent the Blue Wahoos (17-8) packing after winning two of five against the league leaders before an off day that precedes a road series beginning Wednesday at Tennessee.

Groundball maven Matt Peacock started for the Generals and gave up a one-out, first-inning home run to Pensacola's Travis Blankenhorn before settling in. Peacock retired ten of the next 11 hitters he faced, tossing well through four frames with nine groundouts and two flyouts. He issued neither a strikeout nor a walk and was replaced in the fifth inning by Tyler Mark, who carried the baton for an inning and a third without conceding a run.

Lucas Luetge followed with a scoreless frame, giving way to right-hander Kevin Ginkel (1-1, 1.64 ERA), who put down Pensacola over an inning and two-thirds despite a pair of walks. Michael Kohn (S, 6) entered in the ninth and continued his dominance, striking out the side to extend his scoreless streak to ten appearances in April (11.2 IP).

Offensively, the Generals were power-reliant for the second day in a row, scoring the final seven runs of their series since Saturday via the longball. Jeffrey Baez hit a bottom-of-the-first bop that evened the score at 1-1, and the Generals did not threaten again until a two-out, two-run shot by Andy Young ruined the day of Pensacola reliever Jovani Moran (0-1, 3.09 ERA) in the seventh. Young's dinger was his fourth of the year and snapped a streak of 12 plate appearances without a hit.

