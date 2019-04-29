Generals Gameday: April 29 vs. Pensacola

April 29, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





TODAY:

Jackson Generals (12-10)

vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (17-7)

Monday, April 29 | 11:05 am CT | The Ballpark at Jackson

Game #23 | Home Game #9 | First Half Game #23

Generals Starter: RHP Matt Peacock (1-1, 1.76 ERA)

Opponent Starter: RHP Griffin Jax (1-0, 0.41 ERA)

LAST GAME: The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, didn't have the firepower to match Pensacola on Sunday, dropping their matinee meeting 8-3 at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Blue Wahoos (17-7) claimed the series with the victory, holding Jackson (12-10) to three runs for the second night in a row.

Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Matt Peacock carries the highest groundball rate in the league among pitchers with at least ten innings of work. The sinker-baller's 79.5% rate is 10 percentage points higher than any other pitcher in the circuit. He'll have to bring his best stuff because Griffin Jax, Pensacola's Monday starter, has the league's lowest ERA (0.41). Jax is an Air Force Academy graduate whose baseball career was put on hold for almost a year between 2017 and 2018 because of an active duty commitment to the military.

DOM BOMB: Generals catcher Dominic Miroglio hit his first homer at Double-A on Sunday, a solo shot that cleared the left field wall in the ninth inning. Four Generals are still waiting on their first home run of the year: Ryan Grotjohn, Drew Ellis, Ben DeLuzio, and Galli Cribbs. Grotjohn and Ellis have never previously homered in a Generals uniform.

?

