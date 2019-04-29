Weston Wilson Named Southern League Player of the Week

April 29, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





CHATTANOOGA, TN - Biloxi Shuckers infielder Weston Wilson has been named the Southern League Player of the Week for April 22 to 28. This is the second weekly award for the Shuckers after Trey Supak was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week on April 22.

Wilson slashed .308/.419/.769 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 9 RBI over his seven games during the week. Wilson led the Southern League in slugging percentage and finished second in home runs, RBI, extra-base hits (5) and OPS (1.189) and third in total bases (20). The 24-year-old also drew five walks while only striking out twice in 26 at bats and swiped two bases.

During the week, Wilson homered in three consecutive games from April 22 to April 24, hitting a two-run bomb on Monday, a solo home run on Tuesday and a two-run homer on Wednesday. The Clemson product became the fourth player in Shuckers' history to homer in three consecutive games.

The Shuckers third baseman also put together a nine-game hitting streak that spanned the week, going 15-for-33 (.455) with three doubles, a triple, five home runs, 13 RBI and 11 runs scored. It is the longest hitting streak by a Shuckers player this year.

Taken in the 17th round of the 2016 First Year Player Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers, Wilson becomes the first Shuckers player take home Player of the Week honors in 2019. The last Shuckers player to earn Player of the Week honors was 2018 Southern League MVP Corey Ray, who was recognized during the week of July 16 in 2018.

