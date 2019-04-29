Casteel, Davidson Named Farm Bureau Players of the Week

April 29, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL, MS - Mississippi Braves infielder Ryan Casteel and left-handed pitcher Tucker Davidson have been named this week's Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week. The awards were given for their performances for the M-BRaves from April 22-29.

Casteel, 27, was activated to Mississippi's roster on April 18 and has hit in seven of eight games since his addition. Over the past week, the Chattanooga, Tennessee native hit .421 (8-for-19) with two home runs, three doubles, six RBI and five runs scored. He led the club with a 1.345 OPS over five games played.

Casteel has hit in seven straight games, including back-to-back multi-hit contests in game two on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. In eight games since being activated, the 27-year-old is batting .357 (10-for-28) with two home runs, four doubles, six RBI, five walks and a .455 OBP.

The Atlanta Braves signed Casteel as a minor league free agent on January 30 after playing the 2018 season in the Independent Atlantic League and batting .321 with 16 homers and 70 RBI in 104 games for the Lancaster Barnstormers. Casteel was originally a 17th round draft selection of the Colorado Rockies in 2010.

Davidson, 23, posted a pair of no-decisions, giving up just one earned run on two hits (.067 AVG) over two starts last week (0.90 ERA), striking out six and walking eight in 10.0 innings. Overall, the Amarillo, Texas native is 0-0 with a 0.95 ERA (2 ER/19.0 IP), 17 strikeouts and 13 walks.

Davidson leads the Southern League in opponent's batting average at .115 (7-for-61) and ranks third in ERA (0.95).

The Atlanta Braves drafted Davidson in the 19th round of the 2016 draft out of Midland College. He entered the 2019 season as the No. 22 prospect in the organization according to MLB.com and No. 21 prospect according to Baseball America. Davidson spent the full season 2018 season with High-A Florida, and went 7-10 with a 4.18 ERA (55 ER/118.1 IP) in 24 starts. He finished the year by posting a 6-6 record with a 2.99 ERA over his final 17 starts, after opening the season 1-4 with an 8.04 ERA in his first seven turns.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.