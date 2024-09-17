A Special Message from M-Braves Manager Angel Flores

September 17, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







THANK YOU MISSISSIPPI

I would like to thank everyone who, in one way or another, was part of this adventure, which was undoubtedly special in many ways.

At the beginning of the season, we promised, keeping in mind that it was our last year as an organization in the city of Pearl, a place that has given us the privilege of calling it home for the last twenty years, that we were going to fight to make it special for the community and the fans who came out to support us every game, and it was.

We saw many unforgettable moments, such as Ian Mejia's no-hitter. We also saw how players like Nacho Alvarez Jr., Hurston Waldrep, Spencer Schwellenbach, and Parker Dunshee realized their dreams of playing at the world's highest baseball level, the Major Leagues.

We also witnessed fan favorite Justin Dean breaking the Mississippi Braves' individual stolen base record, plus as a club breaking the team's stolen base record with 226 this year. We also must mention Drew Hackenberg's 16-strikeout game, setting a team record, and many other moments that undoubtedly made 2024 a memorable year.

For my part, I feel incredibly proud and grateful for our guys, both players and staff, who gave their all on and off the field, preparing every day to put up a good fight. I admire their dedication, effort, and passion in every pitch, inning, play, and game. The reality is that, as a manager, it's all I can ask for.

Once again, and with humility, thank you. May God bless you today, tomorrow, and always.

Angel Flores

M-Braves Manager

