Mejia Deals Shutout, Parker Blasts Another Homer

September 14, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves celebrate win

Biloxi, MS - The Mississippi Braves shut out the Biloxi Shuckers on Saturday for the second straight night in a 6-0 seven-inning rain-shortened win at Keesler Federal Park. Ian Mejia (W, 8-7) tossed 6.1 scoreless innings on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks in his final start of 2024.

The second-straight shutout marked Mississippi's 17th of the season, which is tied for first in Double-A and second in minor-league baseball.

All six of the M-Braves' runs were scored in the top of the second inning. Keshawn Ogans started the scoring with an RBI single down the left-field line. Brandon Parker continued his big series by taking an Adam Seminaris (L, 1-8) 2-2 pitch over the left field wall for a three-run homer that extended the lead to 4-0. Parker has homered in three straight games.

Cody Milligan notched his second hit of the game and 18th double of the season to bring in the fifth run of the inning. The ninth batter of the inning, David McCabe, made it a 6-0 game with an RBI single to finish the scoring.

Mejia ended his season as Mississippi's top pitcher, finishing the year 8-7 with the third-best ERA in the Southern League at 3.47 and second in the league with 123 strikeouts in 23 starts. The game was called in the bottom of the seventh inning with one out, one on, and an 0-1 count on Ethan Murray.

Milligan and Bryson Horne ended the night with two hits each in the second-straight win.

The Mississippi Braves will play their final game in team history on Sunday afternoon at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm with special pregame coverage starting at 12:40 pm on 102.1, 93.1 FM, and mississippibraves.com.

