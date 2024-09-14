Blue Wahoos' Palacios Sets Franchise Win Record in Saturday Win

Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Luis Palacios in action

Pensacola Blue Wahoos' Luis Palacios in action

Pensacola, Fla. - In both experience and performance, the Blue Wahoos made their final Saturday night of the season a memorable one.

With another capacity crowd riveted to the final out, closer Dale Stanavich delivered an emphatic save - stranding runners on first and third with none out - to preserve the Blue Wahoos' 4-3 victory against the Montgomery Biscuits.

It was Pensacola's first Saturday win at Blue Wahoos Stadium in three months, going all the way back to June 22.

That in itself made the post-game fireworks, a grand finale of displays this season, contain a bit more pop and sparkle.

But there is much more.

As the fireworks wowed the crowd, more than 300 people raced onto the infield to begin the third annual "Diamond Dig,'' presented by game sponsor Beré Jewelers. As if on cue, when the stadium lights came back on, a woman had found the treasure behind second base leading to a $2,500 gift for a jewelry purchase at Beré Jewelers.

The crowd of 5,038 was the 26th sellout in 2024, the most since 2016. The win enabled the Blue Wahoos (70-65) to reach a coveted 70-win total as a consolation achievement despite missing the playoffs.

All of this in a game where Blue Wahoos starter Luis Palacios, aided by a two-run rally by teammates in the fifth inning, picked up his 10th win and set the franchise record for career wins (20).

Palacios, 24, a Venezuela native who earned his high school equivalency degree this year in Pensacola, passed former Major League pitcher Daniel Wright, who attained 19 wins as a Cincinnati Reds prospect when pitching three seasons (2015-16 and 2018) for the Blue Wahoos.

There was also another emotional "Home Run For Life" from sponsor Ascension Sacred Heart with a woman, who survived an auto accident in 2021 that claimed her daughter's life, then had to overcome massive injuries, ran the bases with her smiling young granddaughter as the crowd roared.

Yes, it was this kind of night.

Stanavich reacted with emotion himself, pounding his glove and hugging catcher Joe Mack after getting a ground out to end the game, earn his fifth save and deliver a rare Saturday home win for this team.

The game began with a bang for the Blue Wahoos. Nathan Martorella homered for the second consecutive night, this time as the second batter in the bottom of the first, to provide the game's first run.

It became 2-0 when Shane Sasaki homered in the third inning.

The Biscuits rallied for three runs in the fifth off Palacios, highlighted by a two-run triple from Jalen Battles. Palacios ended the inning without further damage and it proved pivotal.

The Blue Wahoos answered right back, something they had often been unable to do in the final portion of the season. Johnny Olmstead led off the bottom of the fifth with a single and went to third on Sasaki's double. Olmstead scored on a ground out to tie the game.

With one out, Andrew Pintar singled to right field and Sasaki beat the throw home, which eluded catcher Dominic Keegan for the go-ahead run.

From that point, both teams' bullpens took over. The Blue Wahoos trio of Matt Pushard, Justin King and Stanavich combined to throw four scoreless innings, allow just three hits and combine for nine strikeouts and no walks.

In the eventful ninth, Stanavich allowed a double and single to start the inning. He then struck out Dru Baker with a wicked breaking pitch. He struck out Mason Auer with a 97 mph fastball and got Willy Vasquez to ground out to third.

It became quite a way to end the final Saturday home game this season.

GAME NOTABLES

--- Mary Hutcheson was honored with the Home Run For Life. She lost her 14-year-old daughter, Hailey, when their vehicle was struck head-on in September 2021. Mary was left immobilized in both legs and endured multiple surgeries, infections and healing complications that doctors once feared would result in leg amputation.

She went through a special procedure of external fixators, injections and physical therapy and regained use of both legs. After two and a half years in a wheelchair, she was able to walk again, leading into Saturday's special moment when she circled the bases with her granddaughter as both teams' players clapped and congratulated her while lining the baselines.

It was the fifth "Home Run For Life" from Ascension Sacred Heart this season.

--- Beré Jewelers' first "Diamond Dig" in 2022 occurred on a Sunday. The past two have been on Saturday night, while the fireworks show was ongoing. Owners Barry and Laura Cole, now in their 33rd year with Bere Jewelers, were on the field to lead the countdown and push the imaginary launcher to the fireworks show.

The store provided $50 store gift cards for those who registered in advance.

--- The National Anthem was performed by guitarist/vocalist Al Cunningham, who has performed multiple times this season at the ballpark.

--- There were several big groups in attendance Saturday led by the Sierra Nevada Corporation with 275 attendees, Pensacola Christian College (110), RNDC (109) and Edward Jones regional outing with 92.

WANT TO GO?

WHAT: Final Game Of 2024 Season

WHO: Montgomery Biscuits vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium

PROMOTION: Family & Military Sunday, Poster-Book Giveaway: The final game of the season will be filled with promotional benefits. It will include children 12-under able to run the bases following the game, plus families able to go into the outfield and toss soft baseballs as part of promotion by WKRG-News5. All active and retired military members and families can purchase discounted tickets at the Blue Wahoos Stadium box office by showing a military ID as part of the Great Clips promotion. All fans will receive a team photo poster taken recently with the second half team members. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free, signed copy of the book "Living The Wahoos Life" by Blue Wahoos senior writer Bill Vilona, who has signed all 1,000 books.

TV: A live broadcast will be shown Saturday on YurVIew TV for Cox Communications customers. A livestream video broadcast is also available on Bally Live and MLB.TV (subscription required).

RADIO: Available on www.bluewahoos.com/radio and the MiLB App with Blue Wahoos broadcasters Erik Bremer and Carter Bainbridge handling the radio broadcast.

TICKETS: Tickets are available through www.bluewahoos.com/tickets and at the stadium box office on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.

