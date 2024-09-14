Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces Donation to Kelly Gibson Foundation

September 14, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, created in partnership with the Biloxi Shuckers and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, announced a $5,000 donation to the Kelly Gibson Foundation as the final donation of the 2024 season. The donation was announced prior to first pitch before Saturday's game between the Biloxi Shuckers and Mississippi Braves.

"We're big fans of the Kelly Gibson Foundation, all of the work they do, and what they stand for," Shuckers Community Relations Manager David Blackwell said. "They fight hard for military families, supporting and honoring them in so many ways. We're proud to be able to partner with them in supporting those veterans and military families."

The Kelly Gibson Foundation is a community-driven 501(c)3 non-profit organization that focuses on supporting first responders, military initiatives and children's athletic programming in the Greater New Orleans and Gulf Coast region.

Since 2010, Kelly Gibson Foundation and its various community partners have awarded 363 scholarships valued at $839,800. The Kelly Gibson Foundation Scholarship Program is awarded based upon community service, club and extra curricular involvement, KGJGT participation, academics, and financial need.

Since 2019, Kelly Gibson Foundation, Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust and other partners of the Swing Hard for Soldiers Golf Tournament, have awarded $191,000 in college scholarships to 77 children of military families through the Swing Hard For Soldiers Scholarship Program.

