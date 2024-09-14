Shuckers Fall to M-Braves in Penultimate Game of Regular Season

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (65-69, 35-32) fell to the Mississippi Braves (63-72, 32-35) by a 6-0 final in a seven-inning, rain-shortened game at Keesler Federal Park on Saturday night. The game was called in the bottom of the seventh inning with one out, one on and an 0-1 count on Ethan Murray.

All six runs of the game came in the second inning for the M-Braves, who jumped out to a 1-0 lead with an RBI single from Keshawn Ogans. They extended the lead later in the inning with a three-run shot from Brandon Parker, making it 4-0. Two batters later, Cody Milligan made it 5-0 with an RBI double to right. The next batter, David McCabe drove in the final run of the night with an RBI single to left, making it 6-0.

On the mound, Ian Mejia earned a complete game shutout, striking out five over 6.1 innings. Out of the bullpen, Shuckers' relievers Chase Costello (2.1ip), Nick Merkel (1.0ip) and Harold Chirino (2.0ip) combined for 5.1 shutout innings in relief. Mejia (8-7) earned the win while Adam Seminaris (1-8) took the loss.

The Shuckers will conclude the regular season on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. against the M-Braves at Keesler Federal Park. Kaleb Bowman (6-3, 2.99) will start for Biloxi. The M-Braves have yet to announce a starter. The Shuckers will finish the regular season with Fan Appreciation Day and Princess Day at the ballpark. Ariel, Belle and Elsa will be in attendance for meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the game. Select players will also be available for pregame autographs in the Shuckers Shop prior to the game and fans can receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Fans can save over 35% with a Fun Day Sunday package that includes a Reserved Level seat and a voucher for a hot dog, chips and a soda or water for only $19 per person with a four-person minimum. Fans can also have a catch on the field and run the bases following the game. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 12:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

