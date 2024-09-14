Lookouts' Offense Only Musters Two Hits in 8-0 Loss

September 14, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







In the ninth inning, Lookouts catcher Daniel Vellojin smacked a single to break up the Rocket City Trash Panda's no-hit bid. Before Vellojin's single, Rocket City only allowed one baserunner, a walk in the sixth inning, and recorded 17 strikeouts in their 8-0 win.

Trash Pandas' starting pitcher George Klassen was inches away from six perfect innings. Klassen mowed down 12 Lookouts batters and did not allow a hit. His only blemish came in the sixth inning when he walked Justice Thompson. Offensively the Trash Pandas recorded eight runs on 11 hits. Tennessee Vol alum Christian Moore went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.

For the Lookouts, reliever Jacob Healtherly threw two hitless innings and Bryce Hubbart closed the game out by only allowing one run in four innings.

Tomorrow is the last game of the year at AT&T Field and Deaf Awareness Day presented by Partnership FCA. First pitch is at 2:15 p.m.

