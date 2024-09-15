M-Braves Drop Final Game in Team History on Sunday

Biloxi, MS - The Mississippi Braves finished their 20-year, 19-season history on Sunday in Biloxi by falling to the Biloxi Shuckers 7-4 at Keesler Federal Park. The Shuckers took the final series by taking three of five this week. Mississippi closed out the season with a 63-73 record.

The M-Braves (32-36, 63-73) jumped out to a 1-0 lead, starting things in the first inning with a one-out double from Keshawn Ogans. Two batters later, Bryson Horne drove in the first four runs with a single. The Shuckers tied the game on a solo home run from Lamar Sparks in the bottom of the second inning and went ahead 3-1 on Sparks' second home run -- a two-run shot in the fourth inning.

Mississippi took advantage of back-to-back walks in the fifth and got an RBI groundout from Horne to make it a one-run game. The Braves took back the lead in the seventh inning. Ogans led off with a walk, then David McCabe doubled off the left field wall to set up a two-run go-ahead single from Horne.

The Shuckers answered with four runs in the bottom of the seventh against M-Braves reliever Jake McSteen to go ahead for good, capping off the frame with a two-run home run by Felix Valerio.

Drew Parrish started and gave up three runs on three hits over 4.0 innings, striking out five and walking none in a no-decision. Brooks Wilson, Patrick Halligan, and Elison Joseph added scoreless innings of relief in the season finale.

Cam Magee and Colby Jones made their Mississippi debuts on Sunday. Magee was 2-for-4 plus a stolen bases, and Jones, the first 2024 Atlanta Braves draft pick to reach Double-A, singled in his first at-bat and finished 1-for-4 with a steal. The M-Braves collected five stolen bases and finished the season with a Southern League most and club record 226 steals, which was second in all of Double-A. McCabe walked twice and 1-for-3, while Ogans finished 1-for-3 with a double and three runs scored.

The final out of Mississippi Braves baseball was recorded on Sunday at 3:27 pm, and 7,101 days since the first game on April 7, 2005.

