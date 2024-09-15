Today's Game Canceled

September 15, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that today's (9/15) game has been canceled due to rain and unplayable field conditions. Today's game will not be made up.

Tickets from the game are exchangeable for any 2025 Lookouts regular season home game and can be exchanged by email at [email protected]. Fans are encouraged to include their name, phone number, and the new game date in their ticket exchange email. Exchanges are based on availability. Exchanges will begin after 2025 single-game tickets go on sale.

The Lookouts 2024 season is now complete. Lookouts Opening Day for the 2025 season is set for Tuesday, April 8, 2025. To stay up-to-date on the Lookouts year-round, head to www.lookouts.com, or by follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ChattanoogaLookouts), X (@ChattLookouts), and Instagram.

