Blue Wahoos End Season with Dramatic Walk-Off Win in 10 Innings

September 15, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos react as season ends with walk-off win

Pensacola, Fla. - A rain delay had passed and the skies were still threatening Sunday when the Blue Wahoos hurriedly unfurled a pregame banner thanking their fans.

More than three hours later, after catching a break with weather, they treated the crowd at Blue Wahoos Stadium to a 6-5, walk-off win in 10 innings against the Montgomery Biscuits, thus ending the season in a special way.

Josh Zamora blasted a fastball from fill-in pitcher Mason Auer, the Biscuits' centerfielder, that hit the warning track in left-center and easily scored Andrew Pintar for the game-winner.

And the celebration was on. For the crowd of 3,839 who endured some intermittent rain, what a game and dramatic finish this one became.

The day also featured a variety of special events, including honoring 5-year and 10-year anniversaries for Blue Wahoos game-day and full-time employees. Team president Jonathan Griffith joined with co-owner Rishy Studer to congratulate a group of employees on the field in pregame recognition, presenting a gift plaque and posing for a quick photo.

While the game itself didn't matter in the big picture of things - the Biscuits won both half-season division races -- the teams played as if it were the postseason.

The Blue Wahoos had a 3-0 lead into the sixth. The Biscuits picked up a run that inning, then had a 4-run rally in the seventh against two new Blue Wahoos relievers.

Trailing 5-3, the Blue Wahoos answered in the eighth with a pair of runs. Graham Pauley led off with a walk. Pintar doubled to put runners on second and third. Kemp Alderman followed with a two-run double.

It stayed that way through the ninth. In the top of the 10th, Blue Wahoos reliever Tyler Eckberg had a clutch performance to earn the win. With the Biscuits' placed runner Xavier Isaac on second, Eckberg struck out the first batter, Dru Baker. Auer then followed with a walk.

Eckberg got catcher Ricardo Genoves and third baseman Willy Vasquez to fly out to end the inning.

With many in the crowd standing with anticipation, the Wahoos got their turn. Pintar was the placed runner on second base. He moved to third when Auer's first pitch to Alderman sailed wide and high past home plate.

With one-out and a 2-1 count, Zamora ended the game and the Blue Wahoos (71-65) finished the season with three consecutive wins against the Southern League South Division winners to split the series. The Biscuits (80-57) will now head to Biloxi to face the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday in the first game of their divisional playoff series.

Because of their playoff games ahead, the Biscuits went to Auer in the 10th. But he surprised, reaching the mid-90s with his fastball and locating a breaking pitch well.

The Wahoos got a big swing from Zamora to produce their first walkoff win since July 25, after staring the season 5-0 on home walkoffs.

The Blue Wahoos used seven pitchers in this game, beginning with Evan Fitterer, who worked five innings, allowing no runs on two hits and recording seven strikeouts for one of his best outings of the year.

Four Blue Wahoos hitters - Johnny Olmstead, Nathan Martorella, Graham Pauley and Andrew Pintar - finished with two hits apiece in a 12-hit attack.

Olmstead got things started for the Blue Wahoos when he led off the first inning with a single and later scored on a wild pitch. He then scored the game's second run when leading off the third inning with a single, advancing on a double steal and scoring on Martorella's RBI ground out.

The Blue Wahoos picked up their third run in the when Josh Zamora doubled and catcher Spencer Bramwell doubled. It was only the second game Bramwell has played this season as bullpen catcher.

GAME NOTABLES

--- The Blue Wahoos players followed the game by cleaning out lockers and preparing to head out on Monday to their homes and either begin an off-season or await playing in the Arizona Fall League which begins in early October.

--- More than a dozen people, including injured Blue Wahoos pitcher M.D. Johnson, participated in a post-game baptismal service performed by Marcus Pointe Baptist Church, a long-time Blue Wahoos partner. Entitled, "Headed For Home," each person was introduced by the assistant pastor handling the ceremony. They climbed into a baptismal pool that was located at home plate while the brief service was completed.

--- Johnson, who played at Dallas Baptist University during his collegiate career, started 16 games for the Blue Wahoos before an injury curtailed his season. He and his wife attended Sunday services at Marcus Pointe Baptist and liked living in Pensacola.

--- Before the baptismal ceremony, children ages 12-under ran the bases as part of a regular Sunday promotion sponsored by WKRG-News5. Following the ceremony, fans were able to toss softball baseballs in the outfield for 30 minutes.

--- Before rain fell during pregame, fans entering the ballpark received a team poster and a free copy of the book "Living The Wahoos Life" which chronicles the 10 years of the franchise.

WHAT'S NEXT?

OPENING NIGHT: 2025 Blue Wahoos Season Opener

WHO: Biloxi Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: April 4, 2025

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium

TICKETS: Season Ticket renewals and new season-ticket purchases are now available. Individual game tickets will go on sale in early 2025.

