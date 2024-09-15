Biscuits Drop Regular Season Finale to Blue Wahoos
September 15, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
PENSACOLA, FL - The Montgomery Biscuits (80-57, 40-28) dropped the 2024 regular season finale, 6-5, in 10 innings to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (71-65, 33-35) on Sunday evening at Blue Wahoos Stadium.
Xavier Isaac highlighted the offense with a two-run triple in the seventh inning. He finished 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBI. Tre' Morgan and Tanner Murray each recorded an RBI in multi-hit efforts.
The Biscuits used seven different pitchers with position player Mason Auer entering in the 10th inning. Josh Zamora walked it off for the Blue Wahoos.
The club begins the 2024 postseason in a best-of-three South Division Series against the Biloxi Shuckers (Double-A Affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers). The series begins on Tuesday, and Montgomery will host their first playoff game on Thursday, September 19.
