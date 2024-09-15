Rain Finishes Pandas Season

September 15, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE - The Rocket City Trash Pandas season finale ended with a rainout against the Chattanooga Lookouts Sunday afternoon with the score tied 1-1 in the second inning at AT&T Field. The game will not be made up.

The Trash Pandas raced to an early lead in the first. Second baseman David Mershon started the game with a walk, went to third on a single from designated hitter Christian Moore, then scored on a 4-6-3 double play off the bat of rightfielder Orlando Martinez.

Chattanooga responded in the second as leftfielder Quincy McAfee led off with a solo homer to left. After that, rightfielder Austin Hendrick doubled to right before catcher Michael Trautwein worked the count to 1-2 against Trash Pandas starter Brett Kerry before the game was stopped.

As a result, the Trash Pandas end their season at 61-75 overall. They went 33-35 in the season's first half before going 29-40 in half number two.

Though the season is over there are plenty of events coming up at Toyota Field in the next several months. October 26th will be the Trash Pandas Fall Festival with the fifth annual Christmas Lights Show to follow in November. Next February will feature the Rocket City Softball Showcase, which features nine Division I programs including Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, UNA, and Alabama A&M. Auburn, Alabama, and UNA's baseball programs will all have games at Toyota Field in 2025 as well leading into the Trash Pandas' season.

Rocket City's next home game will be April 4, 2025 when they open the season at home against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Details on that event and more will be made in the coming months. Be sure to follow the Trash Pandas on social media or go to TrashPandasBaseball.com for more information.

Probable Starters: END OF SEASON

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.