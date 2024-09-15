Sparks Two-Homer Afternoon Leads Shuckers to Win in Regular-Season Finale

September 15, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Lamar Sparks of the Biloxi Shuckers

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz) Lamar Sparks of the Biloxi Shuckers(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz)

BILOXI, MS - Behind Lamar Sparks' two home-run and three-RBI day, the Biloxi Shuckers (66-69, 36-32) finished out the 2024 regular season with a 7-4 win over the Mississippi Braves (63-73, 32-36) at Keesler Federal Park on Sunday afternoon. The Shuckers will host game one of the best-of-three Southern League Division Series on Tuesday against the Montgomery Biscuits with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The M-Braves started the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single from Bryson Horne, taking a 1-0 lead. In the second, Lamar Sparks' first home run of the day tied the game at one before his second, in the fourth, gave the Shuckers a 3-1 lead. Horne brought the M-Braves within one with an RBI groundout in the fifth and gave them a 4-3 lead in the seventh with a two-RBI single. In the bottom of the seventh, Nick Kahle gave the Shuckers a 5-4 lead with a two-RBI double to left and Felix Valerio extended the lead to 7-4 with a two-run home run to left.

In the ninth, Justin Yeager tossed a scoreless frame to earn the save, making him the fifth pitcher in franchise history to reach 20 saves in a season and the second Southern League pitcher to reach the mark since 2019. Will Childers (3-3) earned the win while Jake McSteen (1-7) took the loss.

Ernesto Martinez Jr. also recorded two stolen bases during the game, becoming the third Shuckers' player to reach 20 this season. It also marked the first time in his career he recorded at least 20 since he tallied 30 in 2021 with the Single-A Carolina Mudcats.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shuckers return to action in game one of the Southern League Division Series at Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens for Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. Fans can also visit Biloxi Breeze Taco Shack and enjoy Chicken Street Tacos ($10), Crunchy Beef Tacos ($10), and the team's specialty playoff tacos. Brian's Berry Biscuit Bites will also be available for fans at Lighthouse Pier. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.