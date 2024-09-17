Barons Win 5-0 over Tennessee in Final Game of Regular Season

The Birmingham Barons won 5-0 over the Tennessee Smokies before 6,632 at Smokies Stadium in the final game of the regular season. The Barons pounded out 14 hits, along with two home runs by DJ Gladney.

LHP Garrett Schoenle pitched 3.0 innings and has been one of the best pitchers the Barons used all season. Schoenle lowered his ERA to 1.64 on the season. Schoenle has been part of two no-hitters at Charlotte (AAA) and Birmingham (AA) this season. Schoenle only gave up two hits, no runs, and no walks with eight strikeouts in 11 batters that he faced. Winning pitcher Chase Plymell (3-2, 3.76) went 3.0 innings in relief, giving up only one hit, no runs, and two walks with two strikeouts.

Gladney hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning and came back with a solo shot in the top of the third inning to lead the Barons win. Outfielder Terrell Tatum had three hits and an RBI, Jason Matthews had two hits, and Michael Turner had two hits, a run scored, and an RBI. Tatum had two stolen bases, and that gave him 30 on the season.

