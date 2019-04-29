Blue Wahoos Fall 3-1 in Finale in Jackson

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell 3-1 in their series finale against the Jackson Generals on Monday afternoon, finishing off what has otherwise been an overwhelmingly successful month for the team. The Blue Wahoos will head back to Pensacola sporting their best April record in club history (17-8), having won all five series in April for the first time in franchise history.

The Blue Wahoos continued their habit of scoring early in games, going up 1-0 in the top of the first on a solo home run by Travis Blankenhorn, his first in Double-A after a promotion from A+ Fort Myers. With the home run, the Blue Wahoos have now scored first in 20 of 25 games this season and scored in the first or second inning for the 14th time.

The Generals answered with a solo home run of their own in the home half of the first inning from Jeffey Baez off of Wahoos starter Griffin Jax, who had entered the game with the best ERA in the Southern League (0.41). Following the solo shot, Jax settled in and provided 5.1 strong innings, allowing no additional runs on just three additional hits.

Generals starter Matt Peacock matched Jax zero-for-zero after the first inning, allowing just two hits over 4.0 innings. He combined with a quartet of relievers to keep the Wahoos from scoring further in the game, as just two Pensacola base runners reached scoring position in the contest.

The score stayed locked at 1-1 until the seventh inning. Ben DeLuzio worked a one out walk against Wahoos reliever Jovani Moran. After a strike out of Galli Cribbs Jr., Andy Young pulled a two-run shot to left field to put the Generals up 3-1.

Kevin Ginkel (1-1) earned his first win of the season for the Generals, throwing 1.2 innings of scoreless relief and striking out a pair. Former Twins farmhand Michael Kohn picked up his league-leading sixth save by striking out the side in the ninth inning.

Offensively, the Wahoos had just four hits in the game, the eighth time this season they've had four or less hits in the game.

After an off-day on Tuesday, the Blue Wahoos will welcome the Biloxi Shuckers (12-13) to Pensacola for a five-game set to open the month of May., continuing the ongoing Seafood Buffet Rivalry Series between Pensacola, Biloxi, and Jacksonville. The Wahoos currently have a 7-3 record in the series. Sean Poppen (2-0, 0.75 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener for the Wahoos.

The upcoming home series will feature a full slate of promotions including "Wine and Sign Wednesday" on May 1st, "Thirsty Thursday" on May 2nd, "Giveaway Friday" Phone Ring Giveaway on May 3rd, "Fireworks Saturday" and Star Wars Night on May 4, and a "Family Sunday" team photo giveaway and team autograph session on May 5.

